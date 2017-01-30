Jan 30 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1197 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 858 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 781 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 648 6. (67) Jon Rahm (Spain) 625 7. (6) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 8. (14) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 584 9. (7) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 10. (8) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 11. (9) Russell Knox (Britain) 449 12. (11) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 449 13. (10) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 447 14. (22) Justin Rose (Britain) 404 15. (23) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 404 16. (12) Luke List (U.S.) 393 17. (13) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 368 18. (80) Pan Cheng Tsung (Taiwan) 349 19. (27) Brian Harman (U.S.) 345 20. (15) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 335 21. (16) Chez Reavie (U.S.) 334 22. (17) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 330 23. (18) Bill Haas (U.S.) 325 24. (29) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 321 25. (19) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 321 26. (20) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 316 27. (21) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 307 28. (26) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 298 29. (24) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 288 30. (25) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 279