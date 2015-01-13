Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Robert Streb (U.S.) 764 2. (2) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 705 3. (3) Ben Martin (U.S.) 639 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 625 5. (5) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 591 6. (86) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 591 7. (6) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 575 8. (37) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 457 9. (8) Tim Clark (South Africa) 411 10. (16) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 410 11. (10) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 404 12. (13) Steven Bowditch (Australia) 373 13. (7) Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 368 14. (12) Nick Taylor (Canada) 366 15. (9) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 363 16. (11) Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 329 17. (44) Russell Henley (U.S.) 287 18. (14) Tony Finau (U.S.) 287 19. (15) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 284 20. (17) Kevin Na (U.S.) 259 21. (18) Danny Lee (New Zealand) 251 22. (19) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 249 23. (20) Russell Knox (Britain) 242 24. (21) Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 237 25. (22) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 222 26. (35) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 221 27. (34) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 219 28. (30) John Senden (Australia) 218 29. (23) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 207 30. (24) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 193