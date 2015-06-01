June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 2366 2. (2) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1904 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 1428 4. (7) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 1390 5. (4) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1320 6. (5) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1306 7. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1262 8. (9) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1250 9. (6) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1188 10. (10) Ben Martin (U.S.) 1132 11. (11) Robert Streb (U.S.) 1129 12. (12) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1106 13. (13) Jason Day (Australia) 1076 14. (14) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 1053 15. (15) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1048 16. (68) Steven Bowditch (Australia) 1011 17. (16) Bill Haas (U.S.) 994 18. (17) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 992 19. (18) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 985 20. (19) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 976 21. (20) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 965 22. (24) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 924 23. (26) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 899 24. (21) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 894 25. (22) Justin Rose (Britain) 885 26. (23) Kevin Na (U.S.) 876 27. (25) Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 856 28. (30) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 834 29. (29) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 821 30. (27) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 817