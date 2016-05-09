May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Adam Scott (Australia) 1782 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 1440 3. (3) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1300 4. (4) Russell Knox (Britain) 1300 5. (5) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1182 6. (8) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1161 7. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1132 8. (7) Kevin Na (U.S.) 1130 9. (12) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1054 10. (9) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1051 11. (10) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1043 12. (11) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 1019 13. (19) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 938 14. (13) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 909 15. (16) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 893 16. (14) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 882 17. (15) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 881 18. (26) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 870 19. (23) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 869 20. (17) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 863 21. (18) Branden Grace (South Africa) 862 22. (20) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 840 23. (22) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 810 24. (21) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 802 25. (24) Jim Herman (U.S.) 784 26. (120) James Hahn (U.S.) 770 27. (25) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 766 28. (27) Bill Haas (U.S.) 730 29. (28) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 693 30. (36) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 688