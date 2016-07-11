July 11 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 2411 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 2307 3. (3) Adam Scott (Australia) 1984 4. (4) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1865 5. (5) Russell Knox (Britain) 1418 6. (6) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 1406 7. (7) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1399 8. (8) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1345 9. (9) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1330 10. (10) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1328 11. (11) Kevin Na (U.S.) 1300 12. (12) William McGirt (U.S.) 1272 13. (13) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 1204 14. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1196 15. (15) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 1181 16. (16) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1179 17. (17) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 1175 18. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 1168 19. (19) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 1157 20. (20) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1154 21. (21) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 1143 22. (22) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 1071 23. (23) Branden Grace (South Africa) 1059 24. (24) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1049 25. (25) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 1045 26. (26) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 1042 27. (27) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1031 28. (28) Bill Haas (U.S.) 989 29. (29) Harris English (U.S.) 979 30. (30) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 958