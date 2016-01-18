Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1073 2. (2) Russell Knox (Britain) 920 3. (3) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 748 4. (4) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 732 5. (19) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 716 6. (5) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 695 7. (6) Kevin Na (U.S.) 672 8. (8) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 620 9. (7) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 586 10. (9) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 560 11. (21) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 513 12. (10) Peter Malnati (U.S.) 468 13. (11) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 454 14. (12) Alex Cejka (Germany) 347 15. (13) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 347 16. (14) Adam Scott (Australia) 313 17. (61) Zachary Blair (U.S.) 312 18. (16) William McGirt (U.S.) 309 19. (17) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 284 20. (50) Kim Si-Woo (South Korea) 277 21. (23) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 260 22. (15) Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 259 23. (51) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 229 24. (18) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 227 25. (37) Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 220 26. (20) Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 215 27. (21) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 213 28. (39) James Hahn (U.S.) 208 29. (24) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 206 30. (59) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 200