May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 2040 2. (1) Adam Scott (Australia) 1848 3. (4) Russell Knox (Britain) 1350 4. (3) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1300 5. (15) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 1223 6. (10) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1198 7. (5) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1182 8. (6) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1161 9. (9) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1151 10. (7) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1132 11. (8) Kevin Na (U.S.) 1130 12. (11) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1069 13. (12) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 1019 14. (14) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 991 15. (13) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 938 16. (20) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 903 17. (16) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 902 18. (17) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 881 19. (21) Branden Grace (South Africa) 873 20. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 870 21. (19) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 870 22. (22) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 844 23. (23) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 810 24. (24) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 802 25. (26) James Hahn (U.S.) 796 26. (25) Jim Herman (U.S.) 784 27. (27) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 766 28. (28) Bill Haas (U.S.) 755 29. (30) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 754 30. (32) Justin Rose (Britain) 716