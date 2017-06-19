June 19 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 2270 2. (3) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 2145 3. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 2060 4. (4) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1708 5. (19) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 1534 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1479 7. (6) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1458 8. (8) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1429 9. (7) Pat Perez (U.S.) 1426 10. (11) Brian Harman (U.S.) 1402 11. (9) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1241 12. (10) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 1150 13. (12) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 1131 14. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1049 15. (16) Marc Leishman (Australia) 1029 16. (13) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 1018 17. (15) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 998 18. (18) Russell Henley (U.S.) 989 19. (17) Justin Rose (Britain) 984 20. (20) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 863 21. (22) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 862 22. (21) Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 858 23. (24) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 851 24. (30) Bill Haas (U.S.) 843 25. (25) Kim Si Woo (South Korea) 832 26. (23) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 812 27. (26) Paul Casey (Britain) 804 28. (32) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 781 29. (27) Cameron Smith (Australia) 762 30. (40) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 762