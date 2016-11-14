Nov 14 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 850 2. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 614 3. (37) Pat Perez (U.S.) 606 4. (3) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 556 5. (4) Rod Pampling (Australia) 507 6. (5) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 426 7. (12) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 351 8. (21) Russell Knox (Britain) 333 9. (6) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 316 10. (126) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 316 11. (7) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 300 12. (16) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 281 13. (17) Luke List (U.S.) 277 14. (14) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 270 15. (8) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 265 16. (9) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 258 17. (10) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 250 18. (11) Paul Casey (Britain) 240 19. (13) Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 232 20. (20) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 219 21. (15) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 211 22. (48) Chez Reavie (U.S.) 193 23. (19) Anirban Lahiri (India) 189 24. (18) Bill Haas (U.S.) 172 25. (38) Martin Laird (Britain) 164 26. (89) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 147 27. (59) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 147 28. (36) Marc Leishman (Australia) 145 29. (22) Michael Kim (U.S.) 140 30. (52) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 139