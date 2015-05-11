May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 2118 2. (2) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1693 3. (3) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1320 4. (4) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1263 5. (6) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1188 6. (5) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1180 7. (7) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 1121 8. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 1076 9. (9) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1059 10. (67) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1048 11. (14) Ben Martin (U.S.) 1041 12. (18) Bill Haas (U.S.) 992 13. (12) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 966 14. (10) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 965 15. (13) Robert Streb (U.S.) 964 16. (11) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 947 17. (19) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 928 18. (16) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 894 19. (15) Justin Rose (Britain) 885 20. (17) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 872 21. (41) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 870 22. (20) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 841 23. (44) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 817 24. (28) Kevin Na (U.S.) 815 25. (21) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 797 26. (22) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 792 27. (23) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 788 28. (25) James Hahn (U.S.) 783 29. (24) Paul Casey (Britain) 774 30. (31) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 740