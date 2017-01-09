Jan 9 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1150 2. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1114 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 751 4. (5) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 648 5. (4) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 616 6. (6) Rod Pampling (Australia) 556 7. (7) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 8. (9) Russell Knox (Britain) 382 9. (8) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 351 10. (10) Luke List (U.S.) 329 11. (17) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 320 12. (11) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 316 13. (12) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 316 14. (13) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 300 15. (14) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 281 16. (41) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 279 17. (15) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 270 18. (16) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 266 19. (18) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 258 20. (19) Anirban Lahiri (India) 241 21. (20) Paul Casey (Britain) 240 22. (21) Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 232 23. (22) Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 230 24. (23) Bill Haas (U.S.) 224 25. (24) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 219 26. (25) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 211 27. (26) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 199 28. (27) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 196 29. (28) Chez Reavie (U.S.) 193 30. (29) Blayne Barber (U.S.) 191