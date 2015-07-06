July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 3128 2. (2) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1915 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1743 4. (4) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1589 5. (5) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 1510 6. (7) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1450 7. (12) Robert Streb (U.S.) 1416 8. (6) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1410 9. (9) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1404 10. (8) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 1390 11. (14) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1351 12. (10) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1257 13. (11) Justin Rose (Britain) 1224 14. (17) Steven Bowditch (Australia) 1183 15. (57) Danny Lee (New Zealand) 1180 16. (13) Jason Day (Australia) 1158 17. (16) Paul Casey (Britain) 1155 18. (15) Ben Martin (U.S.) 1136 19. (18) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 1117 20. (19) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 1087 21. (20) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1048 22. (21) Bill Haas (U.S.) 1044 23. (22) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 1036 24. (23) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 1021 25. (24) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 1014 26. (25) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 1011 27. (26) Kevin Na (U.S.) 994 28. (32) David Lingmerth (Sweden) 956 29. (31) Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 938 30. (27) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 934