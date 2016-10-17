Oct 17 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. Brendan Steele (U.S.) 500 2. Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 300 3. Paul Casey (Britain) 134 3. Michael Kim (U.S.) 134 3. Scott Piercy (U.S.) 134 3. Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 134 7. Kevin Na (U.S.) 90 8. Cody Gribble (U.S.) 75 8. Chris Kirk (U.S.) 75 8. Martin Laird (Britain) 75 8. Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 75 8. Justin Thomas (U.S.) 75 13. Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 59 13. Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 59 15. Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 51 15. Troy Merritt (U.S.) 51 15. Jon Rahm (Spain) 51 15. Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 51 15. Harold Varner III (U.S.) 51 20. Bill Haas (U.S.) 44 20. Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 44 22. Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 38 22. Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 38 22. Chez Reavie (U.S.) 38 22. Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 38 26. Steven Alker (New Zealand) 28 26. Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 28 26. Jon Curran (U.S.) 28 26. Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 28 26. Tony Finau (U.S.) 28 26. Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 28 26. Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 28 26. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 28 26. Luke List (U.S.) 28