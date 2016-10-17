Golf-Poulter reflects on big week after second place at Players
May 14 Finishing second rarely sits well with Ian Poulter but on Sunday the Englishman was in good spirits after his joint runner-up performance at The Players Championship.
Oct 17 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. Brendan Steele (U.S.) 500 2. Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 300 3. Paul Casey (Britain) 134 3. Michael Kim (U.S.) 134 3. Scott Piercy (U.S.) 134 3. Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 134 7. Kevin Na (U.S.) 90 8. Cody Gribble (U.S.) 75 8. Chris Kirk (U.S.) 75 8. Martin Laird (Britain) 75 8. Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 75 8. Justin Thomas (U.S.) 75 13. Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 59 13. Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 59 15. Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 51 15. Troy Merritt (U.S.) 51 15. Jon Rahm (Spain) 51 15. Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 51 15. Harold Varner III (U.S.) 51 20. Bill Haas (U.S.) 44 20. Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 44 22. Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 38 22. Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 38 22. Chez Reavie (U.S.) 38 22. Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 38 26. Steven Alker (New Zealand) 28 26. Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 28 26. Jon Curran (U.S.) 28 26. Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 28 26. Tony Finau (U.S.) 28 26. Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 28 26. Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 28 26. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 28 26. Luke List (U.S.) 28
May 14 South Korean Kim Si-woo became the youngest winner of The Players Championship on Sunday when he shot a final round three-under-par 69 to clinch a three-stroke victory at the TPC Stadium course in Ponte Vedra.