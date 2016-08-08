Aug 8 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 2735 2. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 2701 3. (3) Adam Scott (Australia) 2063 4. (7) Russell Knox (Britain) 2001 5. (4) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1965 6. (5) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1555 7. (6) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 1532 8. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1531 9. (11) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1512 10. (10) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1423 11. (8) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 1422 12. (12) Kevin Na (U.S.) 1389 13. (15) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1387 14. (16) William McGirt (U.S.) 1360 15. (50) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1352 16. (14) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 1349 17. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 1348 18. (13) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1306 19. (20) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1305 20. (21) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 1254 21. (18) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1235 22. (17) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 1229 23. (27) Branden Grace (South Africa) 1187 24. (19) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 1181 25. (23) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1127 26. (24) Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 1119 27. (30) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 1109 28. (31) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 1087 29. (28) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1087 30. (25) Bill Haas (U.S.) 1085