Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. Russell Knox (Britain) 876 2. Justin Thomas (U.S.) 688 3. Kevin Na (U.S.) 631 4. Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 607 5. Jason Bohn (U.S.) 560 6. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 534 7. Graeme McDowell (Britain) 500 8. Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 388 9. Peter Malnati (U.S.) 375 10. Adam Scott (Australia) 301 11. William McGirt (U.S.) 258 12. Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 235 13. Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 227 14. Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 215 15. Brendan Steele (U.S.) 213 16. Alex Cejka (Germany) 207 17. Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 190 18. Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 186 19. Spencer Levin (U.S.) 177 20. David Toms (U.S.) 170 21. Charles Howell III (U.S.) 169 22. Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 169 23. Tony Finau (U.S.) 166 24. Scott Piercy (U.S.) 163 25. Branden Grace (South Africa) 163 26. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 160 27. Ryan Moore (U.S.) 155 28. Patrick Reed (U.S.) 154 29. Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 150 30. Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 147