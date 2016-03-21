March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Adam Scott (Australia) 1666 2. (2) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1120 3. (3) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1115 4. (4) Russell Knox (Britain) 1016 5. (5) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1011 6. (6) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 971 7. (8) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 970 8. (7) Kevin Na (U.S.) 937 9. (9) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 882 10. (11) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 847 11. (10) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 840 12. (12) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 752 13. (13) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 737 14. (16) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 721 15. (14) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 697 16. (41) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 695 17. (15) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 687 18. (121) Jason Day (Australia) 672 19. (17) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 661 20. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 657 21. (19) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 605 22. (21) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 573 23. (20) Bill Haas (U.S.) 564 24. (23) K.J. Choi (South Korea) 544 25. (36) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 527 26. (22) Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 526 27. (24) David Lingmerth (Sweden) 511 28. (26) Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 504 29. (34) Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 491 30. (25) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 486