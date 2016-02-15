Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings
1. (2) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1083
2. (1) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1073
3. (3) Russell Knox (Britain) 920
4. (4) Kevin Na (U.S.) 860
5. (5) Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 794
6. (6) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 748
7. (7) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 732
8. (9) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 717
9. (8) Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 716
10. (10) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 660
11. (11) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 644
12. (13) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 634
13. (12) Jason Bohn (U.S.) 605
14. (17) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 561
15. (183) Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 526
16. (58) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 510
17. (14) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 506
18. (16) Peter Malnati (U.S.) 473
19. (15) David Lingmerth (Sweden) 469
20. (18) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 446
21. (29) Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 443
22. (19) Kim Si-Woo (South Korea) 442
23. (22) Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 420
24. (21) Alex Cejka (Germany) 399
25. (20) K.J. Choi (South Korea) 398
26. (27) Zachary Blair (U.S.) 357
27. (23) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 355
28. (24) William McGirt (U.S.) 352
29. (25) Harris English (U.S.) 352
30. (26) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 351