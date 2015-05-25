May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 2326 2. (2) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1696 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 1428 4. (4) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1320 5. (5) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1306 6. (6) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 1188 7. (8) Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 1182 8. (7) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1180 9. (18) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 1155 10. (12) Ben Martin (U.S.) 1132 11. (10) Robert Streb (U.S.) 1129 12. (9) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1106 13. (11) Jason Day (Australia) 1076 14. (53) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 1053 15. (13) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1048 16. (14) Bill Haas (U.S.) 994 17. (19) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 992 18. (15) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 985 19. (16) Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 976 20. (17) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 956 21. (20) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 894 22. (21) Justin Rose (Britain) 885 23. (25) Kevin Na (U.S.) 876 24. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 872 25. (26) Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 856 26. (23) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 835 27. (24) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 817 28. (30) Paul Casey (Britain) 798 29. (27) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 792 30. (28) Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 788