Milan pair face ignominious end to the season
MILAN The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.
Golfer Jack Fleck, who upset Ben Hogan to win the 1955 U.S. Open, has died at the age of 92.
Fleck sank a seven-foot putt at the 72nd hole to tie Hogan in the 1955 Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, then won an 18-hole playoff the following day.
Fleck, who was born in Iowa, also won two regular PGA Tour events.
(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
BOSTON The funeral of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will take place on Monday, five days after he was found hanged by a bed sheet in a Massachusetts prison in what state officials have ruled a suicide.