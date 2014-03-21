Jack Fleck, 89, winner of the 1955 U.S. Open, celebrates as he finishes on the ninth hole during the Par-3 tournament ahead of the 2011 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Golfer Jack Fleck, who upset Ben Hogan to win the 1955 U.S. Open, has died at the age of 92.

Fleck sank a seven-foot putt at the 72nd hole to tie Hogan in the 1955 Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, then won an 18-hole playoff the following day.

Fleck, who was born in Iowa, also won two regular PGA Tour events.

(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)