Dane Anders Hansen defied a hand injury and a difficult course to card a five-under-par 66 and take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the French Open on Thursday.

Hansen, 42, said he was undergoing surgery in Zurich next week to try to cure the long-standing problem but it did not seem to hamper him as he shot seven birdies and two bogeys.

"I've had it for years and years and years. They (doctors) are going in in three different places and they are going to remove a cyst I have and clean this up," said Hansen.

"It's just wear and tear from hitting too many golf balls."

Plenty of players found water on the demanding closing holes of the Le Golf National course, just outside Paris, which is also the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

"It is a tough course. The greens are pretty firm and it is tight but it's a great venue for the Ryder Cup. The spectators get such a good view and it's such a great finish to the round," Hansen added.

Home favourite Romain Wattel, 22, finished the day second on four-under, one shot ahead of a group containing 2009 winner and former world number one Martin Kaymer.

American Matt Kuchar, getting in some European practice before this month's British Open at Muirfield, shot a one-under 70 but other Open hopefuls fared less well.

Luke Donald was on level par 71 while fellow Briton Ian Poulter shot a two-over 73 and Spain's Jose-Maria Olazabal a 77.

Northern Ireland's 2010 U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland was not far off the pace after a two-under 69.

(Writing By Tony Goodson in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)