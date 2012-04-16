April 15 Sweden's Carl Pettersson won the
Heritage Classic at Hilton Head on Sunday to claim his fifth
career PGA title as Luke Donald gave up his number one ranking
to Rory McIlroy.
Pettersson shot a final round two-under-par 69 to finish the
tournament at 14-under, a comfortable five shots clear of his
nearest rival, former Masters champion Zach Johnson (70).
Colt Knost's chances of winning his first PGA Tour title
ended when he fired a 74 to finish third, a shot behind American
Johnson, while Kevin Stadler (68) and Billy Mayfair (69) tied
for fourth at six-under.
Donald needed to finish eighth or better to retain his
number one ranking but the Englishman tied for 37th, ensuring
Northern Ireland's McIlroy will leapfrog back to the top.
Tne outcome was never in doubt after Pettersson birdied
three of the first five holes in Sunday. It was his first PGA
Tour win since the 2010 Canadian Open and saw him match his
countryman Jesper Parnevik's total of PGA Tour titles.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)