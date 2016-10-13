Oct 13 Wearing early 20th century-inspired attire and donning wooden shafted clubs, golf fans went back in time this week for the World Hickory Open Championship.

The event, which took place at Panmure Golf Course in Scotland, celebrates the game's heritage and how it used to be played. Participants from around the world dressed in outfits inspired by 1920s and 1930s golfing fashion.

"Traditions are very important in the game of golf and you've got to keep up with what happened in the past," player David Edwards said.

"You see golfers turning up with the hickory clubs and they play in the jackets and they wear the knickerbockers ... Everybody that plays in this tournament, they've all made an effort to wear something that is very traditional."

Former masters winner Sandy Lyle won this year's tournament after first triumphing at the World Hickory Open in 2014. (Reporting By Reuters Television Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)