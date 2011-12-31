Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
LONDON British golfers Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke capped an outstanding year when they were recognised in Queen Elizabeth's New Year Honours List on Saturday.
McIlroy, 22, will have an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) to show for his efforts after throwing away victory at the U.S. Masters in April and then clinching his first major trophy at the U.S. Open in June.
The Northern Irishman was the youngest winner of the championship since 1923.
Clarke, 43, will receive an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) after landing his first major in the British Open at Sandwich in July.
The Northern Irishman won the title at his 20th attempt. He was also the oldest winner of the Open since 1967 and the first home champion in 12 years.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.