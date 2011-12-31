LONDON Dec 31 British golfers Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke capped an outstanding year when they were recognised in Queen Elizabeth's New Year Honours List on Saturday.

McIlroy, 22, will have an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) to show for his efforts after throwing away victory at the U.S. Masters in April and then clinching his first major trophy at the U.S. Open in June.

The Northern Irishman was the youngest winner of the championship since 1923.

Clarke, 43, will receive an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) after landing his first major in the British Open at Sandwich in July.

The Northern Irishman won the title at his 20th attempt. He was also the oldest winner of the Open since 1967 and the first home champion in 12 years. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)