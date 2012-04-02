Digvijay Singh plays a bunker shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Indian Masters European Tour golf tournament in New Delhi February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Skydiving golfer Digvijay Singh is hungry for more success following his surprise breakthrough victory at the Panasonic Open India at the weekend.

Adrenaline junkie Singh, who lost his card last season and missed three cuts in four starts this year, made four birdies in the final six holes on Sunday for his maiden title in Delhi.

"There's no better feeling than winning an Asian Tour event in India," the 40-year-old said on Monday before his thoughts turned to this week's Singapore Classic.

"I've won on the local circuit before but this takes the biscuit," Singh added after ending a 12-year wait for an Asian Tour victory since his debut in 2000.

He will be up against some 40 tour champions, including current Order of Merit leader Jbe Kruger of South Africa and India's twice Asian Tour number one Jeev Milkha Singh.

Digvijay Singh had spent his career in the shadows of brother-in-law Jyoti Randhawa, the first Indian to win the Asian Order of Merit in 2002, until his Delhi triumph.

"I told my caddie to keep reminding me about my rhythm on every shot. Even if I find a bush, it would be in the bush with rhythm," said Singh, who rose to ninth on the Order of Merit.

"This is very special for me. I've come close but couldn't convert."

Watching younger Indian players Himmat Rai, Anirban Lahiri, S.S.P. Chowrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar all winning on the Asian Tour had left Singh wondering if his chance to join them would ever arrive.

"I wasn't disheartened," insisted Singh, who has made over 60 skydives to date.

"I told myself this is where I am and I should make the most of it. It was frustrating that everybody has won it, except me.

"I'll be honest. I did have a victory speech in my head when I was driving up here (on Sunday).

"I kept thinking what I was going to say if I won. It is a very good field and I thought to myself that some of the guys here have won enough.

"I told myself this one is mine and I'm going to take it."

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John O'Brien)