Briton Jamie Donaldson held his nerve to win the Irish Open on Sunday and claim his first European Tour victory.

Battling against the wind and rain at Royal Portrush, the overnight leader shot a final round of six-under 66 to win by four shots, seeing off Anthony Wall, Fabrizio Zanotti and Rafael Cabrera-Bello, who finished in joint second place.

Earlier, the Welshman had to cope with a late surge from Swede Mikael Lundberg, who gave the front runners a fright after moving up eight places following two birdies and an eagle.

However, after dropping a shot on the fourth, he fell away, leaving Donaldson to hit four birdies and establish a two-shot lead over his playing partner Wall and then finishing off with his best round of the day.

Local hero Rory McIlroy finished on a disappointing 11-under.

