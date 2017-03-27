Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
South Korean Lee Mi-rim turned a close Kia Classic into a procession, charging clear for a six-stroke victory in Carslbad, California on Sunday.
Starting the day one-stroke in front, Lee birdied all five odd-numbered holes on the front nine en route to a seven-under-par 65 on the Aviara course.
Her 20-under 268 total matched the tournament record low set by Cristie Kerr in 2015, when Lee finished runner-up.
"It’s been a long time to be winner of the tournament,” Lee told reporters via a translator after clinching her third LPGA victory at the age of 26.
“So I (was) kind of nervous before I started. But I tried to focus and then it gave me a good result.”
Fellow South Korean Ryu So-yeon and American Austin Ernst tied for second on 14-under in the final tune-up for players before the first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration starting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.