LONDON Nov 5 Dye Designs, one of the world's top golf architects, are planning to build their first British course on the outskirts of London and hope to complete the project by the end of the decade.

The company, which created the Sawgrass venue for the Players Championship in Florida and the Kiawah Island course that hosted the 1991 Ryder Cup, have submitted an application to construct The Dye London near Edgware.

The Menai-Davis family, who opened The Shire London in Barnet in 2007 featuring Britain's only Seve Ballesteros course, are behind the application.

The Dye will be an 18-hole tour-style layout measuring more than 7,000 yards from the championship tees.

"The course will feature a Dye-signature island green similar to the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass," the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Dye-designed courses have hosted over 50 championships worldwide and our team is looking forward to creating our first course in the United Kingdom."

The firm is named after celebrated American golf course architect Pete Dye. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)