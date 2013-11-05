Golf-Lee motors away in final round for six-stroke Kia Classic win
March 27 South Korean Lee Mi-rim turned a close Kia Classic into a procession, charging clear for a six-stroke victory in Carslbad, California on Sunday.
LONDON Nov 5 Dye Designs, one of the world's top golf architects, are planning to build their first British course on the outskirts of London and hope to complete the project by the end of the decade.
The company, which created the Sawgrass venue for the Players Championship in Florida and the Kiawah Island course that hosted the 1991 Ryder Cup, have submitted an application to construct The Dye London near Edgware.
The Menai-Davis family, who opened The Shire London in Barnet in 2007 featuring Britain's only Seve Ballesteros course, are behind the application.
The Dye will be an 18-hole tour-style layout measuring more than 7,000 yards from the championship tees.
"The course will feature a Dye-signature island green similar to the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass," the company said in a news release on Tuesday.
"Dye-designed courses have hosted over 50 championships worldwide and our team is looking forward to creating our first course in the United Kingdom."
The firm is named after celebrated American golf course architect Pete Dye. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 26 Jon Rahm blamed a loud noise, reported as a slamming portable toilet door, for a poor chip shot at the final hole that cost him a chance of forcing extra holes in his final against Dustin Johnson at the WGC-Dell Match Play on Sunday.
March 27 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1903 2. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1753 3. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1751 4. (7) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1256 5. (4) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1140 6. (6) Pat Perez (U.S.) 1041 7. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1036 8. (8) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 926 9. (11) Marc Leishman (Australia) 847 10. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 838 11. (10) Gary Woodland (U.S.)