Four weeks after winning her maiden LPGA title in South Korea, Spaniard Carlota Ciganda added a second with a two-shot victory at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico City on Sunday.

One stroke off the pace heading into the final round at Club de Golf Mexico, Ciganda eagled the par-five second and birdied two of the next four holes on the way to a four-under-par 68 as she broke clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard.

The 26-year-old from Pamplona, a triple winner on the Ladies European Tour, posted a 13-under total of 275 in the limited-field event featuring 35 players.

Austin Ernst, the overnight leader, closed with a 71 to share second place with fellow American Angela Stanford (69), England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67), Karine Icher of France (69) and Australia's Sarah Jane Smith (70).

"I am very happy to be here and to get my second victory," a beaming Ciganda told reporters. "It's wonderful to play here in Mexico and I honestly don't have any words.

"I love the golf course, the people, and it's an honour to be here. I've been playing really good all year long and to end this year with these two victories gives me a lot of confidence, I am very happy."

Ciganda, who won her first LPGA title at the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea last month, climbs three spots to 13th on the LPGA money list.

She is projected to remain 23rd when the women's world rankings are updated on Monday.

"On four occasions I finished second best, three (times in) playoffs, and I really wanted to win, it is never easy," said Ciganda.

"You are always doubtful about the first victory, if it's coming or not, but right now I am really happy and calmed both inside and outside of the course.

"I just have to follow this same path, same strategy, and enjoy ... I'm just excited about going back to Spain and celebrate it with family and friends."

