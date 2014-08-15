Milan pair face ignominious end to the season
MILAN The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.
American Brittany Lincicome surged to a three-stroke lead after the second round at the LPGA Championship on Friday.
Lincicome, a five-time LPGA winner, broke clear with a four-under-par 68 at the Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York.
She was at nine-under 135, while compatriot Lexi Thompson (72) and South Korean Park Inbee (66) were equal second on six-under.
Thompson was the first round leader, while Park is defending champion.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BOSTON The funeral of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will take place on Monday, five days after he was found hanged by a bed sheet in a Massachusetts prison in what state officials have ruled a suicide.