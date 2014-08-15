Aug 15, 2014; Pittsford, NY, USA; Brittany Lincicome hits her second shot to the 14th hole to set up an eagle chip in during the second round of the Wegman's Championship golf tournament at Monroe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

American Brittany Lincicome surged to a three-stroke lead after the second round at the LPGA Championship on Friday.

Lincicome, a five-time LPGA winner, broke clear with a four-under-par 68 at the Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York.

She was at nine-under 135, while compatriot Lexi Thompson (72) and South Korean Park Inbee (66) were equal second on six-under.

Thompson was the first round leader, while Park is defending champion.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)