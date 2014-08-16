Aug 15, 2014; Pittsford, NY, USA; Brittany Lincicome hits her second shot to the 14th hole to set up an eagle chip in during the second round of the Wegman's Championship golf tournament at Monroe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

American Brittany Lincicome surged to a three-stroke lead after the second round at the LPGA Championship following a four-under-par 68 at the Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York on Friday.

Lincicome, a five-time LPGA Tour winner, was at nine-under 135, while compatriot Lexi Thompson (72) and South Korean Park Inbee (66) were equal second on six-under.

Thompson was the first round leader, while Park is defending champion.

Lincicome and Thompson are both long hitters, and the halfway leader is not surprised they are running first and equal second.

"There is no secret why Lexi and I are at the top of the leaderboard, both long hitters taking advantage of the par-fives," Lincicome told reporters.

"The more I can hit driver, the better, so we go to a golf course and it takes driver out of my hand, I'm pretty bummed. Here, I'm excited."

Lincicome started poorly with a three-putt bogey at the first hole, but took advantage of her length to fight back and birdie two of the par-fives, and pick up an eagle at another.

That was enough to earn her a handy lead, a position she has not been accustomed too in recent years, having not won since 2011 and with no explanation as to why she was in a slump.

"I think my parents would say I'm dating a boy and that's probably why," she joked, before turning more serious.

"I feel like I've been doing a lot of really good things but it's just not coming together, and I don't know what I was doing in all those other years that I won.

"I feel like I'm doing the same things. It just hasn't happened, so I have no idea."

New Zealand teenager Lydia Ko shot 69 to stay in the hunt, four strokes behind as she seeks to become the youngest major winner, while world number one Stacy Lewis was nine strokes off the pace after a 73.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Greensboro, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)