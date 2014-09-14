Wood recalled to England's Champions Trophy squad
LONDON Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been named in England's 15-man squad for the ODI series against South Africa and the Champions Trophy tournament in June having recovered from ankle surgery.
PARIS South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo claimed her first major title and denied Australia's Karrie Webb a career cleansweep of major victories by winning the Evian Championship in France on Sunday.
Kim, who shot a nine-under-par opening round of 61, the lowest ever round in a men or women's major, took a one-shot lead into the final round but the 19-year-old trailed the experienced Webb by one going up the 18th hole.
But the 39-year-old Webb, who was chasing an eighth major title and her first at the Evian Championship, bogeyed the final hole, which gifted Kim the victory after she rolled in a birdie to card a three-under-par 68 and finish in a total of 273.
South Korea's Jang Ha-na and Hur Mi-jung finished tied in third on nine-under, while Norway's defending champion Suzann Pettersen finished sixth, four shots off the lead.
(Writing By Michael Hann, editing by Mark Meadows)
Liverpool will fight for a Premier League top-four finish to secure Champions League action next season despite Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.