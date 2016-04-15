Australian Minjee Lee fired a bogey-free six-under-par 66 on Oahu's Ko Olina course on Thursday to take a two-shot lead after two rounds at the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii.

Lee, who finished in a tie for 13th last year, took advantage of calm afternoon conditions and rode a strong mid-round stretch to seize control.

The 19-year-old birdied three successive holes from the par-four 11th before parring the last five to finish at 10-under, two better than American Katie Burnett.

"I holed a couple of nice putts (today) and just got my momentum going on the front nine," Lee told reporters.

"I birdied eight and nine, so I think the momentum carried on through the back nine."

Burnett is at eight-under-par after matching Lee's 66 also in the afternoon.

South Korea's Su-Yeon Jang is third at seven-under-par.

World number one Lydia Ko stalled with an even-par 72 and is one-under-par for the tournament.

Michelle Wie improved on her opening round 80 with a one-over-par 73 but failed to make the cut at her hometown event.

