Britain Golf - RICOH Women's British Open 2016 - Woburn Golf & Country Club, England - 30/7/16Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn during her third roundAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

WOBURN, England Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn boosted her hopes of landing a fourth victory of the season by surging into a two-stroke lead after the Ricoh Women's British Open third round on Saturday.

Jutanugarn, who reeled off three LPGA Tour wins in a row earlier in the year, fired six birdies in a faultless 66 to finish on 16-under-par 200 in the fourth and penultimate major of the season at Woburn.

South Korean Lee Mi-rim (69), who led after the opening two days, was in second place on 202, three ahead of American Mo Martin (69).

Catriona Matthew was flying the flag for Britain on 206 after carding a 71.

World number one Lydia Ko finished down the field on three-under 213. The South Korean-born New Zealander looked as if she might launch a charge when she posted six birdies in nine holes from the eighth but a double-bogey at the last stopped her in her tracks.

Britain's Charley Hull, a member at Woburn, watched her title hopes go up in smoke after ballooning to a triple-bogey seven on the first hole. The 20-year-old ended up returning a 75 for 214.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)