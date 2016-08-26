REUTERS/Andrew Boyers FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Victory Ceremony - Women's Individual Stroke Play Victory Ceremony - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. From left, Lydia Ko (NZL) of New Zealand holds her silver medal, Inbee Park (KOR) of Korea holds her gold medal

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, chasing her fourth Canadian Women's Open title, made a promising start when the 19-year-old carded a five-under-par 67 on Thursday before the opening round was suspended because of darkness in Alberta.

Morning play was delayed nearly three hours due to lightning, ultimately leading to the suspension with Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland in the clubhouse lead after a six-under-par 66.

South Korea's Chella Choi was seven-under through 14 holes while Karine Icher was six-under through 14.

Four days after her silver medal-winning performance at the Rio Olympics, Ko wasted no time getting back into the bread-and-butter swing of regular LPGA competition.

She completed her round in style by sinking a tricky five-foot par putt with her assured cross-handed putting stroke at the scenic Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club in Calgary.

Ko made the Canadian Women's Open her first LPGA victory when she triumphed in 2012 at the age of 15. She added further wins at the tournament in 2013 and again last year.

"The course and the environment really remind me of New Zealand," the world number one told Golf Channel after the round that included six birdies and one bogey.

She conceded it was a challenge to stay mentally sharp after the enjoyable but draining experience in Rio, where she finished five strokes behind gold medalist Park In-bee as golf returned to the Olympics for the first time in more than a century.

"The Olympics was surreal, a week like I've never experienced before," Ko said.

"Coming into a big week where I'm also defending, it is tough because you're coming in with so much adrenaline and because I've played well a little bit more added pressure, but I love being here."

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; additional reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)