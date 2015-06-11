RYE, New York, June 11 Brittany Lincicome used an eagle-three on the par-five 15th hole to grab a share of the early lead at three-under 70 midway through the opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday.

Long-hitting Lincicome, winner of the year's first major, the ANA Inspiration, broke into the red numbers with her eagle and birdied the next to join a pack of 11 players in the clubhouse at 70 on a hot, humid day at Westchester Country Club.

Seventy was also posted by twice major winner Cristie Kerr, world number four Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea, 11th-ranked Lexi Thompson, Germany's Sandra Gal and Jessica Korda, who birdied 17 and 18 to join the party.

France's Joanna Klatten was also on the popular number 70 along with Taiwan's Lee Min, South Koreans Chella Choi and Kim Sei-young, and American Jane Rah on the rain-softened 6,670-yard layout.

Another five players were in the clubhouse on 71, including two-time defending champion Park In-bee of South Korea.

World number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand closed with birdies on the last two holes to register a one-under 72. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)