LANCASTER, Pennsylvania, July 9 Hall of Famer Karrie Webb parred the first 10 holes before going on a birdie spree that carried her to a four-under 66 for a share of the early first-round lead at the U.S. Women's Open on Thursday.

The 40-year-old Australian, a seven-times major winner, started at the 10th and after a steady tour of Lancaster Country Club's difficult back nine posted birdies at the second, fourth, sixth and eighth holes on the way home.

Tied at 66 was little-known American Marina Alex, who also took advantage of the rain-softened conditions on the long, hilly layout with three birdies on the front nine.

One stroke back was South Korean Amy Yang who was followed by six players in the clubhouse with two-under 68 on an overcast day that held the threat of rain as the afternoon starters got underway.

Morgan Pressel, who had reached four-under by her 14th hole of the day before slipping back, was among those at 68 along with fellow Americans Austin Ernst, Sydnee Michaels and Liz Nagel, and South Koreans Chun In-gee and Lee Mi-hyang.

Another shot back was a large group at one-under 69 that included world number three Stacy Lewis, who was one shot better than second-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Webb, whose last major triumph came nine years ago at the Kraft Nabisco, played a remarkably solid round.

The winner of 41 career LPGA titles hit every fairway and 17 of 18 greens in her impressive round.

"It's been a test of my patience," said Webb, who has three top-10s in recent months including a tie for seventh at last month's Women's PGA Championship. "I feel like I've had some good golf in me.

"Coming into here, I was just trying not to set the expectations too high, not put too much pressure on myself."

Webb said she is still driven by competition. "Playing rounds like this is what motivates me. I've worked really hard over the last year, because I changed coaches.

"And what's really pleasing is to play like this ... the swing is starting to be a little more automatic," said Webb. "I don't have to think about what body part moves when." (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)