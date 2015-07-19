July 19 Chella Choi clinched her first LPGA title with a gripping playoff victory over fellow South Korean Jang Ha-na at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio on Sunday.

Choi, 24, parred the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, where overnight leader Jang ran up a bogey six, as Choi landed a breakthrough win in her seventh full-time season on the U.S. circuit.

The pair had finished the 72 regulation holes on 14-under 270, Choi closing with a flawless five-under 66 at Highland Meadows Golf Club while LPGA rookie Jang, her playing partner in the final round, carded a 68.

Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand briefly led by two shots on the front nine before losing momentum after the turn on the way to a 67 and a tie for third at 13 under with China's Shanshan Feng (67).

American Brittany Lang signed off with a bogey-free 68 to share fifth place at 11 under with Koreans Kim Hyo-joo (67) and Q Baek (70). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)