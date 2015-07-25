July 25 American Lizette Salas, bidding for a second LPGA title, made a fast start and strong finish to take a commanding four-shot lead after the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from California birdied three of the first four holes, and three in a row in the last five, to fire a sizzling seven-under-par 64 in bright sunshine at the heavily tree-lined Blythefield Country Club.

Salas, whose maiden LPGA Tour victory came at last year's Kingsmill Championship, posted a 16-under total of 197 to end the day four ahead of compatriots Lexi Thompson (68) and Kris Tamulis (67).

Germany's Caroline Masson birdied the last three holes for a 65 to finish at 10 under, level with Americans Brittany Lincicome (65), Alison Lee (70), Gerina Piller (69) and Katie Burnett (66), and South Korea's Ryu So-yeon (65). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)