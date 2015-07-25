Golf-Day wrestles with pressures in quest to get back on top
May 9 Defending Players champion Jason Day said on Tuesday that life at the top in golf was great, but the pressures and demands of the game could be "suffocating".
July 25 American Lizette Salas, bidding for a second LPGA title, made a fast start and strong finish to take a commanding four-shot lead after the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday.
The 26-year-old from California birdied three of the first four holes, and three in a row in the last five, to fire a sizzling seven-under-par 64 in bright sunshine at the heavily tree-lined Blythefield Country Club.
Salas, whose maiden LPGA Tour victory came at last year's Kingsmill Championship, posted a 16-under total of 197 to end the day four ahead of compatriots Lexi Thompson (68) and Kris Tamulis (67).
Germany's Caroline Masson birdied the last three holes for a 65 to finish at 10 under, level with Americans Brittany Lincicome (65), Alison Lee (70), Gerina Piller (69) and Katie Burnett (66), and South Korea's Ryu So-yeon (65). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)
May 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's bid to reach the U.S. Open golf championship ended in a local qualifier on Monday outside Dallas in Aledo, Texas.