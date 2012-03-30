March 30 World number one Yani Tseng, the LPGA
Tour's dominant figure, birdied her final hole to grab an early
two-shot lead in the second round of the Kraft Nabisco
Championship in Rancho Mirage, California on Friday.
A winner in six of her last 12 LPGA events, the long-hitting
Taiwanese fired a four-under-par 68 on another day of glorious
sunshine at Mission Hills Country Club in the first women's
major of the year.
Champion here in 2010 and fresh from consecutive victories
on the U.S. circuit, Tseng mixed five birdies with one bogey to
post an eight-under total of 136 on the Dinah Shore Tournament
Course.
South Korea's Yoo Sun-young was alone in second, after
carding a 69, with compatriots Choi Na-yeon (67) and five-times
major winner Pak Se-ri (69) a further stroke back at five under.
Overnight leader Amy Yang, also of South Korea, followed her
opening 66 with a 74 to slip back into an early tie for fifth at
four under.
The ominous sight of Tseng at the top of the leaderboard
will have sent shock waves across the field at Mission Hills as
the game's top player hunts a sixth major victory.
"To catch Yani is difficult," five-times LPGA champion Choi
told reporters after compiling five birdies in a flawless
display.
"When she's playing well, she looks like a very intimidating
player. She played so well today and last week and two weeks
ago. She's an amazing player right now."
HAPPIER TSENG
Tseng had been disappointed with her opening 68 but she was
much happier with the same score on Friday having negotiated
slick greens that had quickened under a baking sun.
"Yesterday I had a couple of shots I just missed, and a
couple of shots where I wasn't committed and I just hit it," the
23-year-old said.
"But today, on every shot, I gave my 100 percent focus. The
goal was the same, but I feel so much happier today.
"I still have two more days to go, and this golf course
suits me really well. I heard tomorrow's going to be very windy
in the afternoon, so I just need to be patient."
Tseng finished her second round in style with a one-putt
birdie at the par-five ninth.
"It just made my day," she said. "It made me feel that I can
relax and do something more fun. I was feeling just so happy."
It was not a happy day though, for some of the other big
names on the LPGA Tour.
Norway's Suzann Pettersen, who finished a stroke behind the
triumphant Tseng at the 2010 Kraft Nabisco Championship, carded
a 74 to lie 10 strokes off the pace.
American Michelle Wie was a further four shots adrift after
battling to a 77.
