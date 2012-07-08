July 8 South Korea's Choi Na-yeon survived a
tumultuous four-hole stretch after the turn to win her first
major title by four shots at the U.S. Women's Open in Kohler,
Wisconsin on Sunday.
A commanding six strokes ahead of the chasing pack
overnight, Choi triple-bogeyed the 10th and did well to salvage
pars at the 11th and 13th before regaining momentum to close
with a one-over-par 73 at Blackwolf Run.
The 24-year-old birdied the 15th and 16th in dazzling
sunshine and shrugged off a bogey at the last for a seven-under
total of 281, finishing four ahead of her compatriot and playing
partner Amy Yang (71).
Choi embraced her caddie in delight before being showered in
champagne by her friends after becoming the sixth Korean to win
the U.S. Women's Open, and the fifth in the last eight years.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Alison Wildey)