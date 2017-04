Aug 17 American Brittany Lincicome and South Korean Park Inbee will meet in a playoff to decide the winner of the LPGA Championship in New York on Sunday.

They finished regulation locked at 11-under-par 277 after Lincicome, with one hand on the trophy, three-putted the final hole for bogey.

She missed a nine-foot putt for victory and settled for a 71, while defending champion Park shot 70.

They finished three strokes clear of New Zealand teenager Lydia Ko at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford.

