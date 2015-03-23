March 22 South Korean teenager Kim Hyo Joo continued her nation's dominance in the LPGA this season when she won the JTBC Founders Cup by three strokes in Arizona on Sunday.

Kim reeled off five birdies in the final eight holes to fend off American Stacy Lewis on the Wildfire course in Phoenix.

The 19-year-old finished in style with a birdie at the final hole to card 67 for a 21-under total of 267, while Lewis (68) bogeyed the last to finish second, three strokes behind.

South Korean-born players have won all six LPGA events this season, following previous victories by Choi Na Yeon, Kim Sei Young, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang and Park Inbee. Ko, a New Zealand citizen, was born in South Korea.

Kim, already a major winner after capturing the Evian Championship in France last year, bogeyed the 10th hole after her drive stopped next to a tree housing a beehive.

Officials refused to grant her a free drop, which seemed to stiffen her resolve, as she was flawless the rest of the way. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina)