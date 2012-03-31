* Tseng cards a second straight 68
* Leads by one shot after second round
(Updates at end of round)
March 30 World number one Yani Tseng, the LPGA
Tour's dominant figure, birdied her final hole to end the second
round of the Kraft Nabisco Championship with a one-shot lead in
Rancho Mirage, California on Friday.
A winner in six of her last 12 LPGA events, the long-hitting
Taiwanese fired a four-under-par 68 on another day of glorious
sunshine at Mission Hills Country Club in the first women's
major of the year.
Champion here in 2010 and fresh from consecutive victories
on the U.S. circuit, Tseng mixed five birdies with one bogey to
post an eight-under total of 136 on the Dinah Shore Tournament
Course.
South Korea's Kang Haeji was alone in second, after carding
a 68, with compatriot Yoo Sun-young (69) and Australian Lindsey
Wright (71) a further stroke back at six-under 138.
Wright had joined Tseng at eight under when she sank a
curling 30-foot putt to birdie the par-four 10th but she slipped
back with a double-bogey at the 15th to finish two off the pace.
Two more Koreans, Choi Na-yeon (67) and five-times major
winner Pak Se-ri (69), and Swede Karin Sjodin (67) were tied for
fifth at five under.
The ominous sight of Tseng at the top of the leaderboard
will have sent shock waves across the field at Mission Hills as
the game's top player hunted a sixth major victory.
"To catch Yani is difficult," five-times LPGA champion Choi
told reporters after compiling five birdies in a flawless
display.
"When she's playing well, she looks like a very intimidating
player. She played so well today and last week and two weeks
ago. She's an amazing player right now."
HAPPIER TSENG
Tseng had been disappointed with her opening 68 but she was
much happier with the same score on Friday having negotiated
slick greens that had quickened under a baking sun.
"Yesterday I had a couple of shots I just missed, and a
couple of shots where I wasn't committed and I just hit it,"
said the 23-year-old, who has won four of the last eight majors
"But today, on every shot, I gave my 100 percent focus. The
goal was the same, but I feel so much happier today.
"I still have two more days to go, and this golf course
suits me really well. I heard tomorrow's going to be very windy
in the afternoon, so I just need to be patient."
Tseng finished her second round in style with a one-putt
birdie at the par-five ninth.
"It just made my day," she said. "It made me feel that I can
relax and do something more fun. I was feeling just so happy."
It was not a happy day for some of the other big names on
the LPGA Tour, however.
Norway's Suzann Pettersen, who finished a stroke behind the
triumphant Tseng at the 2010 Kraft Nabisco Championship, and
2007 winner Morgan Pressel returned 74s to occupy the lower
reaches of the leaderboard.
The cut fell at four-over 148 with 2009 champion Brittany
Lincicome, who battled to a second-round 76, and fellow American
Michelle Wie, after a 77, among those failing to advance.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Julian Linden and Nick Mulvenney)