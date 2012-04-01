* Tseng cards a 71 in gusting winds at Mission Hills
* Surrenders outright lead to charging Sjodin
(Adds quotes, detail)
March 31 Yani Tseng's grip on the Kraft Nabisco
Championship was loosened by strong winds and superb play by
Swede Karin Sjodin in Saturday's third round in Rancho Mirage,
California.
The Taiwanese world number one, hunting her sixth major
victory, ended a challenging day at Mission Hills Country Club
by carding a one-under-par 71 to hold a share of the lead with
the unheralded Sjodin, who fired a 68.
Tseng, who has triumphed three times in just five starts on
the LPGA Tour this season, began the round a stroke in front
and had to settle for a nine-under total of 207 after narrowly
missing a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-five last.
The long-hitting Sjodin, seeking her first win on the U.S.
circuit, surged to the top of the leaderboard by mixing five
birdies with a lone bogey as winds gusted up to 25 mph (40 kph)
in the California desert.
South Korea's Kang Haeji was alone in third place at seven
under after returning a 72 in the penultimate round of the first
women's major of the year.
"My emotions came through and it wasn't very good out there
on the back nine," 2010 Kraft Nabisco champion Tseng, who offset
three birdies with three bogeys after the turn, told reporters.
"I was thinking too much, trying too hard and didn't trust
myself. But it's good that it happened today instead of
tomorrow. I know I am learning some things and tomorrow I've
just got to trust myself more."
DOMINANT FIGURE
Tseng, the LPGA Tour's dominant figure who has won six of
her last 12 events and four of the last eight majors, said the
wind had been her biggest problem.
"I was hitting a couple of shots in the rough and I wasn't
sure if the ball was going to go low enough, that kind of
thing," the ever smiling 23-year-old added.
"Every player is trying to win this tournament and I am
excited. I can't wait to tee off tomorrow," said the Taiwanese,
who had pink tape strapped around her right elbow to help her
cope with tendinitis.
Sjodin played remarkably steady golf over the back nine as
the winds intensified, posting birdies at the 11th and 16th
around a bogey at the 12th to stay at the top of the
leaderboard.
"I just hit the ball really solid and the wind didn't touch
it much when I did, and that helps," the 28-year-old Swede said.
"I have worked a lot on my short game, my putting and my
distance control. On these greens, you are not going to get
close all the time so you have to make a lot of good two-putts."
Asked if she was up to the challenge of duelling with the
world number one in the final round of a major, Sjodin replied
with a smile: "Yeah, I think so."
World number two Choi Na-yeon was three strokes off the lead
after carding a 71, ending the day level with fellow Koreans Seo
Hee-kyung (69), Ji Eun-hee (70), Kim In-kyung (70) and Yoo
Sun-young (72).
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Larry Fine)