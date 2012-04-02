April 1 South Korea's Yoo Sun-young rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat compatriot Kim In-kyung and win the Kraft Nabisco Championship on Sunday.

Yoo, who tied Kim at nine-under-par 279 after 72 holes, birdied the par-five 18th at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, to claim her first major title.

Kim squandered a chance to win the first women's major of the year in regulation when she missed a one-foot par putt at the final hole. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)