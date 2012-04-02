(Corrects Kim's score on the 72nd hole in second paragraph)
* Yoo captures her first major with playoff victory
* Kim misses tap-in on final regulation hole for win
April 1 South Korea's Yoo Sun-young rolled in an
15-foot birdie putt on the first sudden-death playoff hole to
beat compatriot Kim In-kyung and claim her first major title
with a win at the Kraft Nabisco Championship on Sunday.
After Kim squandered a chance to win in regulation when she
missed a one-foot par putt on the final hole, Yoo went on to
capture the first women's major of the year when she birdied the
same hole to start the playoff at Mission Hills Country Club in
Rancho Mirage, California.
"I'm speechless right now. I played pretty solid today,"
Yoo, who matched Kim with a final round of three-under-par 69,
said in a TV interview by the green. "I was hoping today for
some luck. Looks like I got lucky. I'm very happy."
Yoo then joined her caddie for a running jump into Poppie's
Pond for the winner's traditional splash in the water that
surrounds the 18th green.
The jubilation was in marked contrast to the stunned
reaction by Kim after her tap-in par putt on the 72nd hole
caught the right edge, spun around and headed back to her.
After sinking the bogey putt she covered her ears with her
hands as she walked off and looked skyward in dismay before
heading back to the 18th tee to start the playoff with the duo
tied at nine-under-par 279 after 72 holes.
Yoo knocked her tee shot in the fairway, while a still
wobbly Kim drove her ball deep into the left rough.
Kim's third shot settled on the edge of the green about 30
feet from the cup, while Yoo set up her winning birdie putt with
a laser-like approach shot.
Five-time major winner Yani Tseng of Taiwan (73), who began
the day tied for the lead, narrowly missed joining the playoff
when she missed a long, curling birdie putt at the 18th to
finish one shot back of the leaders.
Tied for fourth at 281 were 2011 winner Stacy Lewis (66),
Koreans Amy Yang (69) and Seo Hee-kyung, and unheralded Swede
Karin Sjodin (74), who was co-leader after three rounds.
Sjodin had a three-shot lead early in the round after an
eagle at the second hole, while Seo surged to a three-shot edge
in the back nine before stumbling.
