June 10 Shanshan Feng captured the LPGA
Championship on Sunday after firing a final-round six-under-par
67 that made her the first person from mainland China to win a
major golf championship.
Feng carded five birdies in a flawless round to finish at
six-under 282, two shots clear of Japan's Mika Miyazato (69),
Norway's Suzann Pettersen (70), Korea's Ji Eun-hee (72) and
American Stacy Lewis (70).
"“My goal this year was to win on the LPGA Tour and another
was to have a top 10 at a major so I did them both together,"
said Feng, 22, who was born just five years after the first golf
course was opened in China.
"“It means a lot to me. Before last year I had no wins after
turning pro so it was three years without winning and I was down
and I was thinking, can I win again?"
Feng, who started the day three shots off the lead, had
three birdies in her opening eight holes to join the main
contenders and then drained birdie putts on the 12th and 17th
holes for a cushion the others could not close.
She was never fazed and shot the low round of the tournament
despite having bigger names World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb
and numerous other major winners in the lead pack around her.
With the win at the year's second women's major, Feng moves
to world number four.
Last year's winner and world number one Yani Tseng of Taiwan
finished in a distant tie for 59th with a 13-over-par 301 but
still gained praise from this year's winner.
"“She was always my goal," said Feng, who grew up playing
against Tseng on several occasions. "“I was always trying to
chase her from junior tournaments to amateur tournaments to the
LPGA. ... “Right now I'm still chasing her but maybe today I got
a little closer."
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Del Mar, California; Editing by
Frank Pingue)