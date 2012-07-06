* Lincicome fires a 69 in searing heat
July 5 Long-hitting Brittany Lincicome birdied
two of her last four holes in energy-sapping heat to surge into
a three-way tie for the lead in Thursday's opening round of the
U.S. Women's Open in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Lincicome, who claimed her only major title at the 2009
Kraft Nabisco Championship, fired a three-under-par 69 at
Blackwolf Run to end a marathon day level with fellow Americans
Cristie Kerr and Lizette Salas.
"I was very in control of everything today, which is a nice
feeling, obviously," a beaming Lincicome told reporters after
recording five birdies and two bogeys. "I knew exactly where my
tee shots were going. I knew exactly where my irons were going.
"The putts, even if I read them wrong, I still kind of got
back on track, and I was making them. It was one of those days
where you were like, 'That was easy'."
Kerr, winner of the 2007 U.S. Women's Open, parred her final
11 holes after recording three birdies in her first seven while
LPGA rookie Salas mixed four birdies with a lone bogey as the
trio took joint control of the year's third major.
"My goal is to kind of play like this consistently for the
rest of this week and we'll see where it falls," said world
number eight Kerr, who has not triumphed on the LPGA Tour since
her second major victory at the 2010 LPGA Championship.
"I've been pretty inconsistent this year, but I've found
that determination, that fire in my belly today. You never know
when the light switch turns on, and I feel like it has."
Japan's Ai Miyazato, who clinched her ninth LPGA Tour title
at the NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday, was among a group of
four players one stroke off the pace after she opened with a
four-birdie 70.
BURIED MEMORIES
The in-form Miyazato played most of her round before the
temperature peaked at around 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.66
degrees Celsius) and said she had intentionally buried memories
of her victory four days ago.
"Last week was just last week," the 27-year-old world number
three said. "I try to forget about my winning because this week
is just a completely different golf course and different
conditions, too.
"I just trying to shake off everything and make a fresh
start, and that's why I think I played really well today."
Asked how difficult it had been to cope with the soaring
temperatures and high humidity, Miyazato replied: "I'm lucky
because I played in the morning, so it wasn't too bad.
"But the last five holes it was really hard. I had the ice
pack in my golf bag ... and that helped. It wasn't easy to keep
really strong focus. You are just trying to stay in the present,
and not really think about this heat."
Miyazato birdied four of her last nine holes to finish the
opening round level with Americans Jennie Lee and 17-year-old
Lexi Thompson as well as Spaniard Beatriz Recari.
Taiwan's world number one Yani Tseng, who has claimed five
of the last 10 major titles, carded a roller-coaster 74 that
included four birdies, one double-bogey and a triple-bogey at
the par-four 11th.
"I only had two bad holes," said Tseng, who ended the
opening round level with Michelle Wie and South Korea's Ryu
So-yeon, who won last year's U.S. Women's Open in a playoff with
compatriot Seo Hee-kyung.
"I hung in there, didn't give up any more shots, fought to
the end and made up a couple of birdies on the back. Two over is
not far back, and there is lots of golf to play in the next
three days."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue and Nick Mulvenney)