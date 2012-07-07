* Pettersen moves one ahead after shooting a 68
* Wie rockets into contention with a sizzling 66
(Updates at end of round)
July 6 Norway's Suzann Pettersen, following her
game plan to near perfection, seized overall control while
Michelle Wie provided the sizzle in Friday's second round of the
U.S. Women's Open in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Pettersen, two strokes off the pace overnight at the year's
third major, fired a sparkling four-under-par 68 on a slightly
cooler day at Blackwolf Run to grab a one-shot lead with a
five-under total of 139.
Wie was in hot pursuit, a best-of-the-week 66 lifting her
into a share of second place with fellow American Cristie Kerr,
who carded a 71.
Germany's Sandra Gal (70), South Korea's Park In-bee (70)
and American Vicky Hurst (70) were a further stroke back at
three-under 141.
Pettersen, who won her first major title at the 2007 LPGA
Championship, was delighted with her position going into weekend
after launching her second-day charge with four birdies in her
first seven holes.
"I got off to a very good start, hit a lot of the shots I
tried to hit, and just tried to execute my game plan," the
31-year-old Norwegian told reporters after mixing five birdies
with a bogey at the par-four fourth.
"There are definitely low scores and birdies out there, so
I'm very happy where I'm at. I can put my legs up now and rest a
little bit."
Pettersen surged up the leaderboard with birdies at the
10th, 12th, 14th and 16th after starting out on the back nine.
Though she bogeyed the fourth, she recovered with a birdie at
the eighth to retain the outright lead.
"The course is very playable," she said. "You hit the
fairways, you give yourself a lot of chances out here. The
greens are rolling perfect.
"You don't try to attack every pin. You try to give yourself
some makeable putts on the more difficult holes, and the few
holes where you feel you can be aggressive you have to try to
step on it."
LOFTY EXPECTATIONS
Wie, who has yet to live up to the lofty expectations heaped
upon her when she turned professional in 2005 at the age of 15,
captured the spotlight at Blackwolf Run with a sizzling
seven-birdie display.
"It went well today," beamed the 22-year-old Hawaiian. "It
was just fun. I just went out there and kind of tried to be
patient. When putts started dropping in, it makes for a low
round.
"But it's only halfway done. I got a long way in front of
me. I'm really glad I shot the score I did today and that I'm
back in contention. I'm really looking forward to this weekend."
Wie, who has triumphed twice on the LPGA Tour but has yet to
win a major title despite several close calls, felt the course
was a little easier to play on Friday.
"For starters it wasn't quite as hot, which is nice, and the
pins are a little bit more in the centre today than yesterday,"
she said. "But overall it's still a U. S. Open golf course. I
played out of my butt today to shoot six-under."
Taiwan's world number one Yani Tseng, who opened with a 74,
carded a 72 to end the second round seven strokes behind the
pacesetting Pettersen.
Long-hitting Brittany Lincicome, joint leader overnight with
Kerr and fellow American Lizette Salas, battled to an 80 to
finish at five-over 149, making the cut right on the number.
"I did nothing right today," the 26-year-old said. "I
couldn't drive the ball. I couldn't putt.
"You go out and feel like you did so good yesterday and I
have no idea what happened today. You get it in the wrong place
here and there, and it's tough."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue and Patrick Johnston)